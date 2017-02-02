Top court rejects request to omit man's arrest from web search results

TOKYO —
Japan’s top court has dismissed a man’s demand to order the removal of news search results of his arrest for child prostitution from Google Inc’s search engine.
“The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection significantly outweighs that of information disclosure,” Presiding Justice Kiyoko Okabe of the Supreme Court’s Third Petty Bench said in what is the top court’s first decision stipulating requirements for the approval of such a request.
The decision Tuesday was awaited as the Saitama District Court ruled in December 2015 that the man had a right to have his criminal record forgotten, while the Tokyo High Court last July overturned the decision, saying there was no such legally protected right.
While the top court set strict conditions regarding whether to delete certain references, it did not explicitly mention or recognize the man’s claim to the “right to be forgotten.”
The man, who was convicted of child prostitution and fined 500,000 yen, filed the suit as Google search results of his name and address showed news reports of his arrest years ago.
The man continues to be the “target of strong criticism” in society, and as such, his case is still closely tied to the interest of the public, the court said, alluding to how child prostitution remains a grave concern for parents and the public.
The court said the legitimacy of deleting certain information from search results should be judged based on such factors as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out and the social standing of the individuals in question.
Other factors that need to be weighed include the purpose and significance of the news articles at issue, as well as the necessity of reporting real names, addresses and other accurate information about those involved, the court said.
Tomohiro Kanda, the man’s lawyer, said in a news conference Wednesday, “While it is difficult to delete the record of a crime (related to the public interest and concern), it would now be easier than before to erase false contents.”
Kazuyuki Azusawa, a lawyer well-versed in issues related to freedom of expression, meanwhile, said the man’s privacy should have been protected, considering that he was not put on public trial in the first place and had already been punished with a fine.
Google, for its part, has argued it is simply a platform for transmitting information. The company said the latest ruling shows that the top court was cautious in making any decision about deletion of news search results.
The five justices of the top court’s Third Petty Bench reached the ruling unanimously.
© KYODO
3
SenseNotSoCommon
Bravo! How about a sex offenders register, too?
4
Yubaru
Good! Japan has some serious problems with sexualizing children and people should have a right to know!
4
Dango bong
sorry dude, don't be stupid and get arrested if you don't want people to know. dont blame the internet
2
Schopenhauer
Before, Japanese newspapers and other medias reported about numbers of convictions of the arrested criminals but no more. They should restore it.
2
Ron Barnes
he should have thought about the consequences first before he raped these kids under age to concent.
3
Scrote
The Supreme Court makes the correct decision for once, although it appears the judges were still toying with the idea of ignoring the constitution.
There is no explicit right to privacy in the Japanese constitution, but there is a very clear statement on the right to freedom of expression and the statement "No censorship shall be maintained". The man in this case was asking for censorship to be applied to internet search results, but such a request is not legally enforcible, at least not if the search results are true and correct.
These days criminals can expect that their crimes will be reported and details will be found on the internet. If they don't like it they should not commit the crime.
0
mt9334
Question:
If one commits a crime, and pays ones dues to society, be it from time incarcerated, or fines, or both....is that not all that is due to society?
If, not...*please give your non-arbitrary reasons for holding to your view.
It seems to me, that in the case of child sexual crimes, society does not want Justice...it wants revenge. Furthermore, society wants to inflict this revenge...for as long as the criminal lives. Society wants not to accept this individual back into society, but rather to "brand" the individual, for all to see. What future does this former criminal have? To be sure, the crime is heinous....and deserves Just punishment! But, if society would rather not admit such a person back into its folds, then is it not better to just execute the person and be done with it?
Thanks!
-2
deevee
Because it's worked so well in America? Do some research before you jump on the paranoia bandwagon. Registration does more harm than good.
0
Yubaru
Fair question if the convicted criminal is living in perhaps the United States. Here in Japan, the idea that one has paid their "debt to society" , how should I say this, doesn't count.
There is a stigma attached to that person, and sometimes to their associated family, for life and beyond.
0
mt9334
Yubaru,
I thank you for your response!
Based on your response, it would seem that Justice, as in paying back to society for the offense, varies from nation to nation, and culture to culture. If that is so, would then not the notion of Justice become subjective? Furthermore, if it is subjective, then does it not follow that at least in theory, there could exist a society where crimes against children are not even "crimes" at all? Does this not then lead to moral relativism?
In the case of Sexual crimes against minors in the U.S., that person is "branded" for life. Some will argue that this is how it ought to be, after all the crime is heinous. That is what motivated me to ask...if, the crime is that heinous...should not the death penalty be used?
I do know that in Japan even ones family must bear the burden of the one who committed the crime, perhaps that is why crime over-all, per Capita, is lower in Japan. (?)
0
Thunderbird
seriously??
0
jojo_in_japan
Oh oh ... what's his name???
1
paulinusa
I'm not sure if you're conflating "society" with Google, which rightly claims that it's simply an information platform. The Supreme Court's decision (I have disagreed with many of their rulings) seems a wise.one. While the court specifically didn't address freedom of speech, it does note the public's right to know outweighs his claim due to the nature of his crime. And post ruling, how Japanese society responds to his past crime is beyond Google's responsibility.
0
MsDelicious
You lose the right to vote if convicted in America.
What is the guys name? I want to google it.
-1
mt9334
paulinusa,
My question took the News report and used it to formulate a question that takes in what was reported, and encompasses more. I met a man once, who had a "past". He had committed a crime, and had been convicted and served his time. Still, he was required to continue paying society for his crime...even after much time had passed.
The circumstance was that I own rental property and was he looking for a place to live. I informed him that my property was vacant, and how much the rent would be. He then responded that he would have to look into the location to see if it was within a zone that he is allowed to live in. It seems that people with such a past cannot live within a certain distance from a school, park, daycare, etc...
Here in the U.S., many people run children's daycare centers out of their homes. So, one would not know just by looking if a 'daycare" was present..one would have to submit the address to the authorities in order to find out if the proposed site is acceptable.
No one would hire him because of his past. And he could not find a place to live that was within his budget, and still within authorized boundaries established by law. Last I heard, he was living in a homeless shelter...
Note: this is not a "sob" story meant for others to "feel sorry" for the criminal...rather, it is a factual account of what it is like for a crime to follow a person long after they have "supposedly" paid their dues to society.
His crime had been done when he was a youth..he was now very advanced in age...and had been clean ever since. Still, his former crime continued to haunt him...and always will. It ended up that my property was too close to a school, and was not permissible for him to live in as he is forced to report his residence to the authorities.
0
Peter Qinghai
Adult criminal proceedings are a matter of public record.
Public records are in the public domain.
Whether inocent or guilty, the records exist, and shall until the collapse of civilization.
-1
rocketpanda
Great news! He should learn the Steisand effect before attempting to censor something, especially for what he has done. A sex offenders register should also be signed.
-1
Droll Quarry
You missed the point, his dues were not paid to society. He was out of prison, but the law associated with his crime stipulated he had to continue complying with a designated set of rules. The restrictions were part of the law.
-1
smithinjapan
Good! The whole law about privacy for serious criminal offenders was ridiculous to begin with. We should be allowed to look up the names of who did what, especially if they reside in our neighborhoods.
-1
paulinusa
mt9334: You made a statement about how the US treats people convicted of sex crimes throughout their lifetime and that is another debate. However, I think the US case you present shows that this Japanese plaintiff could be suffering much less punishment. It sounds as if people must do a specific search of his name and address. Unless his national ID number is a matter of the record, why can't he change one or both of these? It doesn't sound as if the court ruled on changing identity. Maybe someone living in Japan can comment on this.
-3
sensei258
Stupid, if you didn't want to be the "target of strong criticism" you shouldn't have been raping children, dumbass.
-2
Magnus Roe
GOOD! I really didn't except this.
2
Yubaru
Please learn to read articles before commenting. He was not convicted of raping children, if he had, he would have gone to jail, he did not.
-2
Disillusioned
Do the crime, do the time! Anybody involved in sexual exploitation of minors should be stained for life, as are the victims!
