Top court rejects request to omit man's arrest from web search results

TOKYO —

Japan’s top court has dismissed a man’s demand to order the removal of news search results of his arrest for child prostitution from Google Inc’s search engine.

“The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection significantly outweighs that of information disclosure,” Presiding Justice Kiyoko Okabe of the Supreme Court’s Third Petty Bench said in what is the top court’s first decision stipulating requirements for the approval of such a request.

The decision Tuesday was awaited as the Saitama District Court ruled in December 2015 that the man had a right to have his criminal record forgotten, while the Tokyo High Court last July overturned the decision, saying there was no such legally protected right.

While the top court set strict conditions regarding whether to delete certain references, it did not explicitly mention or recognize the man’s claim to the “right to be forgotten.”

The man, who was convicted of child prostitution and fined 500,000 yen, filed the suit as Google search results of his name and address showed news reports of his arrest years ago.

The man continues to be the “target of strong criticism” in society, and as such, his case is still closely tied to the interest of the public, the court said, alluding to how child prostitution remains a grave concern for parents and the public.

The court said the legitimacy of deleting certain information from search results should be judged based on such factors as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out and the social standing of the individuals in question.

Other factors that need to be weighed include the purpose and significance of the news articles at issue, as well as the necessity of reporting real names, addresses and other accurate information about those involved, the court said.

Tomohiro Kanda, the man’s lawyer, said in a news conference Wednesday, “While it is difficult to delete the record of a crime (related to the public interest and concern), it would now be easier than before to erase false contents.”

Kazuyuki Azusawa, a lawyer well-versed in issues related to freedom of expression, meanwhile, said the man’s privacy should have been protected, considering that he was not put on public trial in the first place and had already been punished with a fine.

Google, for its part, has argued it is simply a platform for transmitting information. The company said the latest ruling shows that the top court was cautious in making any decision about deletion of news search results.

The five justices of the top court’s Third Petty Bench reached the ruling unanimously.

