Top court rules investigation using GPS without warrant illegal

TOKYO —

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled it illegal for police to collect global positioning data without a warrant during an investigation of a man over theft cases in western Japan, raising questions about what policing methods are appropriate.

The 15 members of the top court’s Grand Bench ruled that collecting data using the global positioning system invades privacy and therefore constitutes a mandatory investigation, which requires investigators to obtain warrants.

The court underscored the necessity of new legislation to allow GPS use in investigations, prompting the government to swiftly react to the judgment.

“After carefully examining the ruling, we will take appropriate action,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, said at a press conference.

Following the ruling by the Supreme Court, the National Police Agency ordered all prefectural police forces to refrain from GPS use in investigations.

The court sentenced the defendant, 45-year-old Katsushi Iwakiri, who admitted to stealing, to five years and six months in prison, endorsing lower court rulings.

The legality of warrantless surveillance had been disputed in Iwakiri’s trial as the police were found to have installed 16 GPS tracking devices to vehicles of the man and others over a period of roughly six months in 2012 and 2013 without obtaining a warrant. Investigators searched for the location of one of the devices over 1,200 times.

The defense counsel claimed such investigations seriously violated privacy and called for new legislation on warrants as the current system is insufficient.

“I’m satisfied that the GPS investigation was judged to be illegal. The court found that a wrong thing is wrong,” Iwakiri, who has been released on bail, told Kyodo News.

Michiko Kameishi, one of his lawyers, said the ruling is “appropriate for a new era” as recent investigative methods, developed by state-of-the-art scientific technologies, could in the future infringe on human rights.

Prosecutors argued the GPS use was legitimate as it falls under the same category as a stakeout or tailing, which require no warrants issued by courts. They said during the top court hearing that even if the investigation is seen as mandatory, investigators only need to present a warrant to a subject after the probe.

Lower courts were divided about the legality of the GPS use.

The Osaka District Court judged in June 2015 that the police’s collection of GPS data without a warrant was illegal and struck out related evidence gathered in the investigation.

The Osaka High Court in March 2016 said it found no serious law violation in the investigation. But it did not refer to whether the police needed warrants to collect GPS data.

Generally, mandatory investigations, such as an arrest or a house search, require investigators to obtain a warrant and present it to the subject prior to taking action.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations issued a statement in January that conditions and procedures for the use of GPS in investigations should be set.

The National Police Agency issued a notice in 2006 on GPS use in investigations, stating it can be used in investigating crimes such as serial theft, organized crime involving drug and firearms and kidnapping in which swift action is needed and tailing subjects is deemed difficult.

In January, it was also revealed the Chiba prefectural police put a GPS tracker on a vehicle and presented a warrant to the subject after the investigation, in the first such case in Japan.

In the latest case, Iwakiri had not argued against the sentence itself from the first trial. He told Kyodo News prior to the top court ruling that he is ready to serve his term.

“I have fought (to the top court) because I just could not accept the way they investigated. I want the top court to right the wrong,” he said.

Iwakiri was arrested in December 2013 and indicted on suspicion of stealing vehicles and other items mostly in the Kansai region between February 2012 and September 2013.

© KYODO