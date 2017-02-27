Top court to rule on legality of warrantless GPS surveillance

TOKYO —

The Supreme Court Grand Bench will hand down a ruling on March 15 about the legality of the police’s use of global positioning data collected without a warrant, the first judgment on a case of this type by the top court.

The ruling by the 15-member Grand Bench will be related to theft cases in which a 45-year-old man was convicted of stealing items from stores and cars in the Kansai region, western Japan. The focus is on whether the warrantless surveillance by police using GPS violated the now-convicted man’s constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The Osaka District Court judged in 2015 that the police’s use of GPS terminals without a warrant was illegal and struck out related evidence gathered in the investigation while handing a prison sentence of five and a half years to the guilty man.

Last March, the Osaka High Court rejected the defendant’s appeal, without referring to whether police needed warrants to conduct the GPS investigation.

During the investigation, police departments in five prefectures—Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nagasaki and Kumamoto—installed GPS devices in 19 cars, including the defendant’s, without obtaining warrants.

The man’s defense team claimed there was a privacy breach, while prosecutors argued a warrant is unnecessary for shadowing and staking out suspects, saying the police “do not need to show a warrant before attaching GPS even if a warrant is necessary.”

