Truck driver gets 3 years in prison for killing 9-year-old boy while playing Pokemon Go

NAGOYA —

A 36-year-old truck driver who was playing Pokemon Go when he hit and killed a 9-year-old boy last year, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday by the Ichinomiya branch of the Nagoya District Court.

The court found Nobusuke Kawai guilty of reckless driving resulting in death when he hit Keita Noritake, who was on his way home from school at around 4 p.m. last Oct 26, Fuji TV reported. The boy was walking on a pedestrian crossing with no traffic lights.

Kawai admitted he was playing Pokemon Go and did not see the boy crossing the road. He also admitted that he frequently had his smartphone on the seat and played Pokemon Go while driving.

Prosecutors had sought a four-year sentence.

The boy’s father expressed dissatisfaction with the three-year sentence, calling it too light, and said he will consult with lawyers about suing Kawai for damages. 

