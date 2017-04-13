Two women in Nagoya report eye pain after man throws liquid at them

NAGOYA —

Two women walking home suffered eye pain after a man threw an unknown liquid at their faces in separate incidents in Nagoya on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incidents occurred at around 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. within four kilometers of each other in Midori Ward. Fuji TV reported that in the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was walking home in Arimatsu, when a man, whom she did not know, walked toward her and suddenly poured an orange-colored liquid out of a container onto her face.

Police said the victim complained of pain in her eye and received treatment at a hospital.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old woman was attacked in a similar fashion in Narumicho. At first, the man walked past her, then turned around and poured the liquid on her. Police said the woman told them she experienced a burning sensation on her face.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both attacks. He is described as being about 180 cm tall, of medium build and was wearing a beige top and hat.

Police said they have not yet identified the liquid. 

2 Comments

  • 0

    khulifi

    May be Urine as usual ...

  • 0

    sensei258

    There are some really sick b@stards out there. Makes me wonder how they got that way

