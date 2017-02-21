Welfare facility murder suspect judged competent to stand trial

YOKOHAMA —

A 27-year-old man suspected of killing 19 residents at a welfare facility south of Tokyo last July has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a psychiatric evaluation, investigative sources said Monday.

The results are expected to prompt prosecutors to indict Satoshi Uematsu later this week for the murder and wounding 27 individuals at the facility for people with mental disabilities, where he used to work.

The test results came before the expiration of the detention period for Uematsu on Friday.

The former worker at Tsukui Yamayuri En in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, has said during interrogation “I knew I shouldn’t have killed (the victims)” and “I feel sorry,” according to the sources.

The psychiatric evaluation showed Uematsu was able to judge right from wrong at the time of the crime, the sources said, but an expert opinion in the evaluation pointed to the possibility that it was difficult for him to act rationally due to a personality disorder associated with delusion.

The motive for the rampage has not yet been determined, according to the sources.

Uematsu is suspected of breaking and entering the facility and stabbing residents with knives in the early hours of July 26.

He had worked at the facility from December 2012 until February last year but quit after outbursts in which he had spoken about euthanizing the disabled.

