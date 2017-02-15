Woman arrested after turning up uninvited at YouTube star's house

NAGOYA —

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday after she defied a police warning for turning up uninvited at the house of a YouTube star in Aichi Prefecture.

Hanako Tahata, who was not acquainted with the man, managed to locate his home from his video postings. She has told the police she developed “romantic feelings” for the 23-year-old man after seeing a video in which he sprinted 1,500 meters immediately before eating a “gyudon” beef and rice bowl.

According to the Aichi prefectural police, Tahata visited the man’s house around 5:30 p.m. on Friday and received a warning from the police based on the anti-stalking law.

But she returned to the man’s house after midnight Monday and rang the doorbell.

In the video, the man, who earns advertising revenue from his YouTube postings, competed against three others in the “1,500 meter gyudon” race.

It takes about 5 hours to drive on expressways and 3 hours by shinkansen bullet train to travel to Aichi from Chiba.

