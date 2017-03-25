Woman arrested for beating husband to death

KANAGAWA —

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested for beating her husband to death at their residence in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, Orie Sakamoto called 119 on Thursday morning, saying that her husband had stopped moving. Police went to the apartment and found her husband Toshio, 55, unconscious and bleeding heavily from the head, Fuji TV reported. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Orie has admitted to beating her husband with a blunt object between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. She was quoted as saying she had recently been having a lot of trouble with her husband.

Japan Today