Woman arrested for stabbing older sister

TOKYO —

Police in Inagi, Tokyo, have arrested an unemployed 47-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 55-year-old sister.

According to police, they received a call at around 12:20 p.m. Monday from a girl reporting that her mother had been stabbed. Police rushed to the apartment and found the woman who lives there, on the floor near the entrance, bleeding from stab wounds to her stomach and chest, Fuji TV reported.

Inside, police found the woman’s younger sister, Tsuneko Shiraoka, with a bloodied fruit knife. The victim’s daughter, who called police, was unharmed.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Shiraoka, who lives in Komae, Tokyo, has admitted to stabbing her sister but has so far given no motive.

