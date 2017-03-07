Woman arrested for stabbing older sister

Crime ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Police in Inagi, Tokyo, have arrested an unemployed 47-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 55-year-old sister.

According to police, they received a call at around 12:20 p.m. Monday from a girl reporting that her mother had been stabbed. Police rushed to the apartment and found the woman who lives there, on the floor near the entrance, bleeding from stab wounds to her stomach and chest, Fuji TV reported.

Inside, police found the woman’s younger sister, Tsuneko Shiraoka, with a bloodied fruit knife. The victim’s daughter, who called police, was unharmed.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Shiraoka, who lives in Komae, Tokyo, has admitted to stabbing her sister but has so far given no motive.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search