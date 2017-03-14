Woman arrested over death of 9-month-old daughter

OSAKA —

Police in Osaka said Monday they have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her 9-month-old daughter in January.

According to police, Hiromi Nasu dropped her second daughter Yuzuha several times from shoulder height to the floor between 6 and 8 p.m. on Jan 9 at her family’s apartment in Asahi Ward, causing the baby to lose consciousness, Fuji TV reported. Nasu called for an ambulance and Yuzuha was taken to hospital where she died six days later due to internal bleeding of the brain caused by a skull fracture.

Doctors suspected abuse and notified police. Nasu told them that Yuzuha had fallen out of her bed.

On March 6, at a Buddhist memorial ceremony marking 49 days since Yuzuha’s death, Nasu admitted to her husband that she had abused her daughter and turned herself in to police. She was quoted as saying she was stressed from child-rearing.

Nasu lived with her husband and three children. Nasu was at home alone with Yuzuha at the time of the incident. Police said neither of the other two children, aged 3 and 2, showed signs of abuse.

