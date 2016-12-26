Woman arrested over murder of 72-year-old husband

HIROSHIMA —
Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 72-year-old husband.
According to police, Keiko Kohashi strangled her husband Takeshi to death with a cord at their home in Higashi Ward on Sunday morning. Fuji TV reported that Takeshi had been ill for some time. Police believe Kohashi killed her husband due to stress from looking after him.
Police said Kohashi called police at around 11 a.m. and said she had killed her husband. Police rushed to the house and found the victim already dead with a cord bound around his neck.
Police said that when they arrived, Kohashi was in an unsteady state due to having taken medication. She taken to hospital and police said they will question her further after she recovers.
Japan Today
2 Comments
Disillusioned
It's extremely sad that so many elderly are in the same situation and very often it results in murder. The Japanese pension and health insurance system is a total rip-off! These people have been paying it all their lives only to become full time carers of their ailing partner because there are no alternatives. I can only feel pity for this woman. It must very hard to kill your partner of so many years. With the frequency of these kinds of incidents Japan might have to look at changing the laws to include mercy killing, but not for the victim, for the person charged with caring for them 24/7.
sensei258
Nothing like having the police act as your defense team. Just give her her suspended sentence and don't waste our time
