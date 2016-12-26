Woman arrested over murder of 72-year-old husband

HIROSHIMA —

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her ailing 72-year-old husband.

According to police, Keiko Kohashi strangled her husband Takeshi to death with a cord at their home in Higashi Ward on Sunday morning. Fuji TV reported that Takeshi had been ill for some time. Police believe Kohashi killed her husband due to stress from looking after him.

Police said Kohashi called police at around 11 a.m. and said she had killed her husband. Police rushed to the house and found the victim already dead with a cord bound around his neck.

Police said that when they arrived, Kohashi was in an unsteady state due to having taken medication. She taken to hospital and police said they will question her further after she recovers.



Japan Today