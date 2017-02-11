Woman found beaten to death in bathtub at home; eldest son missing

NIIGATA —

A 52-year-old woman was found beaten to death in the bathtub of her home in Gosen, Niigata Prefecture, police said Friday, adding that her 20-year-old son is missing.

According to police, the body of Noriko Oyanagi, a company employee, was found at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Sankei Shimbun reported that police found the body after being notified by her company that she had not come to work on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said Oyanagi’s body was naked and lying face down in the bathtub and that she had been beaten about the head several times with a blunt instrument.

Police said Oyanagi lived with her son whose whereabouts are currently unknown. Oyanagi’s car is also missing.



Japan Today