Woman found dead in bathtub; son in coma after apparent murder-suicide attempt

TOKYO —

A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman’s son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt.

According to police, Kiyoko Tamari had been stabbed in the neck and was in the bathtub, fully clothed, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her son lay nearby with a stab wound to his stomach. A knife was beside him. Police said he remained in a coma on Friday.

Police said Tamari’s younger son found the bodies when he came to visit the apartment at around 6:10 p.m. Thursday and called 119. Tamari and her oldest son lived by themselves.

2 Comments

  • 1

    sensei258

    How could you raise your hand against your mother? I hope he recovers so he can spend the rest of his life in jail, being haunted by her.

  • -1

    Strangerland

    The headline would have been more accurate saying 'suicide attempt', as the murder part of the murder-suicide was successful, it was the suicide part that failed.

