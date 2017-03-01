Woman, husband arrested for abandoning body of her father in Wakayama

WAKAYAMA —

Police in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 50-year-old father in the mountains in January.

According to police, Yukie Shibata and her husband Tomoyuki, residents of Kamitonda in Wakayama Prefecture, are suspected of killing Yukie’s father Tadayoshi Batani, 50, and then dumping his body, wrapped in a blue vinyl sheet, in the mountains, Fuji TV reported. The couple were arrested on Monday.

Police said Batani was last seen in early December and that the suspects have admitted disposing of his body, which was found in early January. An autopsy showed the victim had been stabbed to death. However, Shibata and her husband have not said whether or not they killed Batani.

In January, a vehicle containing traces of the victim’s blood in the back seat was confiscated from the couple’s residence.

Japan Today