Woman in her 80s found dead in home in possible murder

KANAGAWA —

A woman in her 80s was found dead in her home in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a possible murder.

According to police, a relative of the woman found her on the floor, vomiting blood, at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The relative called an ambulance but the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police found window glass broken, and believe an intruder may have entered and killed the woman. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

