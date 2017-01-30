Woman indicted for killing brother in Chiba last year

CHIBA —

A 25-year-old woman has been indicted for the murder of her 21-year-old brother at their home in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture, last year.

The suspect, Emi Takeuchi, was arrested last September after the body parts of her then missing brother Ryo were found at their home, Fuji TV reported. In late August, one of the victim’s friends went to Takeuchi’s house, but he was refused admittance by Emi. The man then contacted police, saying he had neither seen nor heard from Ryo since early August.

Upon searching the two-story home with Takeuchi’s consent, they discovered two plastic bags containing a severed head and legs. More body parts were found in other rooms and in the refrigerator, police said.

The corpse was later positively identified as Takeuchi’s brother, police said.

Takeuchi admitted to killing her brother in mid-August and then cutting up his body with a large kitchen knife.

Since her arrest, Takeuchi has been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors said that although Takeuchi remained vague about the motive for killing her brother, she planned the murder. The psychiatric evaluation concluded that she knew what she was doing and is fit to stand trial.

Japan Today