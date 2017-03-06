Woman killed in hit-and-run in Ibaraki

IBARAKI —

A 56-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in a parking lot in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a second-hand goods shop in Keyakidai, Mito City, Fuji TV reported. The victim, identified as Chikako Nakata, was found collapsed and had suffered serious head trauma after forcefully hitting her head on the concrete. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to an eyewitness report, a car waiting for the traffic light to change at an intersection had driven into the parking lot and then a loud thud was heard. The car left and Nakata was found on the ground.

Police believe the driver attempted a shortcut by going into the parking lot to avoid the red light at the intersection and hit the woman. They are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle.

Japan Today