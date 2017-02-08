Woman suffering from dementia questioned over death of husband

TOKYO —

A woman in her 80s who suffers from dementia is suspected of having beaten her husband, also in his 80s, to death at their home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the woman called 119 at around 8 p.m. Monday saying that a man was bleeding from the head. Fuji TV reported that police rushed to the home in Koenji-Minami and found the man lying face-up on a futon in a room on the first floor of the two-story residence. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said they questioned the wife but said she appeared to be suffering from dementia and they have not been able to get any detailed information from her.

There were no signs of anyone else having been in the house and nothing was disarranged.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Japan Today