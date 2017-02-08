Woman suffering from dementia questioned over death of husband

TOKYO —
A woman in her 80s who suffers from dementia is suspected of having beaten her husband, also in his 80s, to death at their home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward, police said Tuesday.
According to police, the woman called 119 at around 8 p.m. Monday saying that a man was bleeding from the head. Fuji TV reported that police rushed to the home in Koenji-Minami and found the man lying face-up on a futon in a room on the first floor of the two-story residence. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
Police said they questioned the wife but said she appeared to be suffering from dementia and they have not been able to get any detailed information from her.
There were no signs of anyone else having been in the house and nothing was disarranged.
Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
sensei258
Sad all around
techall
If she has confirmed dementia she is non compos mentis and nothing she says can be taken as fact.
kurisupisu
That would be a difficult interview....
harajuku_press
If it turns out she did it, the menace must be dealt with. A demented killer is more dangerous than your run-of-the-mill variety. No remorse, no rationale, a clean, murderous slate. Of course, tough to get a conviction without a confession 'round these parts, and non compos mentis rules that out. Still, if she did do it, a quick dismissal or suspended sentence sounds like the order of the day.
