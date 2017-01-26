Woman wanted for 2014 murder of nurse extradited from China

OSAKA —

A Japanese-Brazilian woman wanted on suspicion of murdering a female acquaintance was extradited from China to Japan on Wednesday.

Yuri Ketty Oishi, 32, was placed on the wanted list in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Osaka nurse Rika Okada in 2014. Okada’s body was found in a rental storage facility in Hachioji, Tokyo, on May 21, 2014, after being shipped in a crate marked “doll” from Osaka.

Oishi left Japan using Okada’s passport shortly before Japanese police issued an arrest warrant for her. She was detained by local police in Shanghai on May 27, 2014, for a suspected immigration offense, local reports said.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with China and Oishi’s return to Osaka in police custody is the first such case since 1999, Fuji reported.

The case attracted a lot of attention for its bizarre nature. Despite having around a dozen stab wounds, Okada’s body had no defensive injuries—suggesting she was stabbed after death or while she was unconscious. Her identity was established through DNA analysis of her blood.

The company that delivered the two-meter crate had been paid in Okada’s own name and the storage room’s rental fee was paid using her credit card.

Police said Oishi had been at elementary school with Okada. Just before she went missing, Okada wrote on her Facebook page that she was going to meet an old friend whom she had not seen for a decade.
 

8 Comments

  • 1

    roughneck

    I still remember this murder. It was a very well planned and cold blooded crime. I hope she gets punished for her act.

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Interesting here is the Chinese extraditing her back here to Japan. I wonder what Japan had to give the Chinese in return?

  • 1

    TumbleDry

    China is not extraditating a Chinese national but someone using someone else's passport to flee from Japan.

  • -1

    sensei258

    The company that delivered the two-meter crate had been paid in Okada’s own name and the storage room’s rental fee was paid using her credit card.

    Kinda stupid, don't you think?

  • 1

    commanteer

    Interesting here is the Chinese extraditing her back here to Japan. I wonder what Japan had to give the Chinese in return?

    Nothing. Why would China want to harbor a Japanese fugitive?

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    The case attracted a lot of attention for its bizarre nature

    They're right about that. It is bizarre.

  • 1

    GaikokuJim

    I remember reading about this case in 2014 that Yuri had her visa expired and perhaps the reason for the killing was to obtain a Japanese passport. Well, good luck in jail. If she wanted to stay in Japan so badly, now she will, and hopefully for a long time.

  • -1

    firelly

    The woman was illegal in Japan even though she was raised here the whole life. She could only speak Japanese, so we could assume the reason of the murder was to obtain a visa.

