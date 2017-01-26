Woman wanted for 2014 murder of nurse extradited from China

OSAKA —

A Japanese-Brazilian woman wanted on suspicion of murdering a female acquaintance was extradited from China to Japan on Wednesday.

Yuri Ketty Oishi, 32, was placed on the wanted list in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Osaka nurse Rika Okada in 2014. Okada’s body was found in a rental storage facility in Hachioji, Tokyo, on May 21, 2014, after being shipped in a crate marked “doll” from Osaka.

Oishi left Japan using Okada’s passport shortly before Japanese police issued an arrest warrant for her. She was detained by local police in Shanghai on May 27, 2014, for a suspected immigration offense, local reports said.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with China and Oishi’s return to Osaka in police custody is the first such case since 1999, Fuji reported.

The case attracted a lot of attention for its bizarre nature. Despite having around a dozen stab wounds, Okada’s body had no defensive injuries—suggesting she was stabbed after death or while she was unconscious. Her identity was established through DNA analysis of her blood.

The company that delivered the two-meter crate had been paid in Okada’s own name and the storage room’s rental fee was paid using her credit card.

Police said Oishi had been at elementary school with Okada. Just before she went missing, Okada wrote on her Facebook page that she was going to meet an old friend whom she had not seen for a decade.



