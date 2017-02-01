Woman's body found in apartment; husband, son arrested

TOKYO —

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, have arrested a 77-year-old man and his 51-year-old son after the decaying body of a woman was found in their apartment.

According to police, the body has been identified as the elder man’s wife. Fuji TV reported that the man, Yoshiaki Sato, went to a koban at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and told police that he had killed his wife.

Police went to the apartment in Nagabusamachi and found the body of Sato’s wife, wrapped in a vinyl sheet, lodged between a bed and the bedroom’s wall. Sato’s son Junichi, a certified care worker, and his father have been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, police said.

The two suspects have admitted to the charge. Yoshiaki was quoted by police as saying, “At the beginning of January, I got into an argument with my wife, who was ill and wouldn’t take her medicine. I lost my temper and started choking her. Before I knew it, she was unconscious.”

