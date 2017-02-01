Woman's body found in apartment; husband, son arrested

TOKYO —

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, have arrested a 77-year-old man and his 51-year-old son after the decaying body of a woman was found in their apartment.

According to police, the body has been identified as the elder man’s wife. Fuji TV reported that the man, Yoshiaki Sato, went to a koban at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and told police that he had killed his wife.

Police went to the apartment in Nagabusamachi and found the body of Sato’s wife, wrapped in a vinyl sheet, lodged between a bed and the bedroom’s wall. Sato’s son Junichi, a certified care worker, and his father have been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, police said.

The two suspects have admitted to the charge. Yoshiaki was quoted by police as saying, “At the beginning of January, I got into an argument with my wife, who was ill and wouldn’t take her medicine. I lost my temper and started choking her. Before I knew it, she was unconscious.” 

6 Comments

  • -2

    sensei258

    I can't even imagine laying my hands on my wife, in a violent way anyway. But this guy will get away with murder because no judge will put an old man in jail. Now cue the internet sympathy for a guy in a stressful situation who had no other choice than to choke his wife to death.

  • -1

    Aly Rustom

    The two suspects have admitted to the charge. Yoshiaki was quoted by police as saying, “At the beginning of January, I got into an argument with my wife, who was ill and wouldn’t take her medicine. I lost my temper and started choking her. Before I knew it, she was unconscious.”

    Wait. So they both choked her? What did I miss? How's the son involved?

  • 2

    randomnator

    He never reported the death and never made arrangements for the body to be removed, hence the abandonment charge.

  • -1

    Disillusioned

    A certified care worker gets arrested for the death of his ailing mother? Isn't that just awesome, NOT!

  • 1

    sensei258

    They both are charged with abandonment, or rather, improper disposal of a corpse. The husband admitted killing her but hasn't been formally charged with murder yet, that won't happen until after the investigation.

  • 0

    Goodlucktoyou

    How can you live with a decaying corpse in your house?

