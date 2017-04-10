Woman's corpse discovered under floor in Tokyo house

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo said Sunday that the corpse of a 62-year-old woman, whose arms and legs were tied, was discovered underneath the floorboards of her home in Suginami Ward.

The woman, who lived alone, is estimated to have died about three months ago, police said. Fuji TV reported that at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the body of Mieko Ueda was found beneath the floorboards in the kitchen of her two-story home. Her face and limbs were bound by adhesive tape and the left side of her chest had a knife wound, police said.

Ueda had been missing since the beginning of January. On Sunday, her sister and brother-in-law—concerned that they had not heard from her for sometime—came over for a visit but the door and windows were locked. They contacted police who came over and found Ueda’s body under the floorboards.

A neighbor said, “Ms Ueda was a somber and quiet individual. However, recently, the lights in her home had not been turned on. I found it strange because it was pitch black at night.”

