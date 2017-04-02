World heritage shrine in Kyoto vandalized with liquid

KYOTO —

Shimogamo Shrine, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, was found to have been vandalized with a type of liquid Saturday, police said.

The police found more than a dozen stains on the floor and elsewhere at the shrine, they said, adding that in some places they found traces of liquid having been sprayed.

A security guard found liquid stains in some of the spots at the shrine around 10:30 a.m. during a regular patrol, according to the shrine. No abnormalities were found when it closed on Friday night. The shrine opened at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Nara Prefecture, a temple was also found to have been vandalized with a type of liquid at around 2:50 p.m., police said.

Stains were found in two spots at the main hall of Kimpusenji, the head temple of a branch of the Shugendo religion in the town of Yoshino, the police said. The temple is designated as a national treasure.

Temples and shrines across the country were damaged with oily liquid between 2015 and 2016. Last November, Todaiji, one of the most prestigious Buddhist temples in Japan located in the city of Nara, was found to have been vandalized with a type of liquid.

