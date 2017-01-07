Y250 mil in cash reported stolen from Chiba home

CHIBA —

About 250 million yen in cash, gold ingots worth around 14 million yen and foreign bank notes totaling an equivalent of roughly 10 million yen have been reported stolen from the home of a 55-year-old man in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, police said Friday.

A locked window on the first floor of the man’s two-story house was broken, according to the police. They suspect two or more people were involved in the theft as a 100-kilogram safe in the home was moved.

The man, who lives with his wife, stored the cash in paper bags under the desk in a study on the second floor and the foreign bank notes in a desk drawer. The gold bars were in another safe which was unlocked.

The wife left home at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday and returned about three hours later. She noticed the 100-kg safe had been moved and reported the matter to police.

The police said they have received dozens of reports of thefts with similar patterns since late last year.

© KYODO