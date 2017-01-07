Y250 mil in cash reported stolen from Chiba home

CHIBA —
About 250 million yen in cash, gold ingots worth around 14 million yen and foreign bank notes totaling an equivalent of roughly 10 million yen have been reported stolen from the home of a 55-year-old man in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, police said Friday.
A locked window on the first floor of the man’s two-story house was broken, according to the police. They suspect two or more people were involved in the theft as a 100-kilogram safe in the home was moved.
The man, who lives with his wife, stored the cash in paper bags under the desk in a study on the second floor and the foreign bank notes in a desk drawer. The gold bars were in another safe which was unlocked.
The wife left home at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday and returned about three hours later. She noticed the 100-kg safe had been moved and reported the matter to police.
The police said they have received dozens of reports of thefts with similar patterns since late last year.
Yubaru
Like why in the hell would anyone in their right mind have that much in their house?
Bet the tax folks are asking the same question too!
sensei258
But how did they know to hit that house
some14some
Insider Job...most probably.
Alex Hutchins
With income inequality in Japan being relatively low, it seems rare that any one person would have that much in a safe in their house....it definitely seems like this guy has a more interesting background than this story let's on.
oikawa
Definitely. How did they know to target that house just as the wife went out? How do you accumulate nearly 300 million yen by 55? Who has any gold ingots lying around, or any worthwhile amount of foreign currency?
=Yakuza treasurer.
wildwest
A fool and his money are easily parted, or arranged.
gaijintraveller
Is all we know about the guy who had the money is that he was 55 years old? Nothing more relevant like job or how he got the money?
marcelito
" more.interesting background "
Probably just your friendly local politican with perfectly " legal" electoral contribution funds. Nothing to see. :)
