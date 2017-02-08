18-year-old Japanese pop idol girl dies, possibly from illness

Entertainment ( 1 )

Rina Matsuno

TOKYO —

An 18-year-old member of all-female Japanese pop idol group Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku died Wednesday, apparently after suffering an illness, the police said.

Rina Matsuno was carried by ambulance from her Tokyo home to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku, literally meaning “private-run Ebisu junior high school,” is an eight-girl band positioned as a sister group of the popular female idol band Momoiro Clover Z.

Matsuno also worked as a model for women’s fashion magazine LARME.

