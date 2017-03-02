Actress Maki Horikita retires from show business

TOKYO —

Popular Japanese actress Maki Horikita has retired from show business, her office said Wednesday.

“I have become a mother and am now living a happy life with my loving family. I will do my utmost to preserve this warm and irreplaceable happiness,” the 28-year-old said in a message on her website.

Horikita who appeared in a Japanese movie titled “Always Sanchome No Yuhi,” which can be roughly translated as “Always Sunset on Third Street,” added, “Thank you for a wonderful 14 years,” referring to her acting career.

Horikita gave birth to her first child in December, after getting married to Japanese actor Koji Yamamoto, 40, in 2015.

“We hope you respect her decision to focus on her family and provide warm support,” her office said.

© KYODO