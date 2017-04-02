Britney Spears to make first tour of Japan since 2002

Entertainment ( 1 )

Britney Spears

TOKYO —

American singer Britney Spears will make her first tour of Japan in 15 years, performing in Tokyo and Osaka in June.

Spears, 35, who last performed in Japan at Tokyo Dome in April 2002, will hold concerts at Yoyogi National 1st Gymnasium on June 3-4 and Osaka Castle Hall on June 6. It is part of a world tour Spears began last year to promote her ninth album, “Glory.”

Japanese media referred to Spears’ new “sharp” look, reporting that the mother of two boys aged 11 and 10, has lost 20 kilograms.

In a message to her fans, Spears tweeted: “So excited to be back in Japan this summer for 3 days of shows.”

Tickets go on sale from May 7.

    Kurobune

    "Oops I'll Do It Again !"

