Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency aboard flight from London

Carrie Fisher FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES —

“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday, according to her brother.

Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

“We have to wait and be patient,” he said. “We have so little information ourselves.”

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.

Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars,” Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards from the Edge” was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

3 Comments

  • 1

    Hawkeye

    May the force be with her. From the report of her being unresponsive and the emt at lax not being able to get a pulse started for something like 15 minutes, she may be permanently disabled and taken off life support at the ucla mefical center

  • 1

    Lizz

    She is still in ICU but if CPR is started immediately which it apparently was the survival odds are much better.

  • 1

    sensei258

    It happened about 15 mins prior to landing in LAX, according to Yahoo. Hope she makes it

