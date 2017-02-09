Ex-AKB48 member Atsuko Maeda encourages youth employment in short film

TOKYO —

Japanese actress Atsuko Maeda, who previously performed with the idol group AKB48, has taken the leading role in a short film produced by the labor ministry to support youth employment.

The 10-minute film to promote employment among troubled youth in regional areas will be accessible from Thursday until the end of March on a dedicated website operated by businesses and nonprofit organizations that has been commissioned by the labor ministry.

“This is something we want people who are distressed and unable to work to watch, so it will trigger them to take a step forward (toward working),” said a labor ministry official.

The ministry’s support agency has 160 consultation offices nationwide that assist with youth employment and provide other services including communications training. The website says more than 3 million consultations have taken place at the offices, with over 27,000 new registrations in fiscal 2015.

The film depicts a young man who is reluctant to work. Maeda plays a new staffer at the support agency who gradually gets him to open up in conversations. Naomi Kawase, a Cannes Festival Grand Prix winner for “The Mourning Forest,” directed the film.

© KYODO