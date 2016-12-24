Exile singer seriously injured in auto accident in Hokkaido

Entertainment ( 8 )

HAKODATE —

Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese “boy band” Exile, were seriously injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

A van carrying seven people, including the band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name MAKIDAI, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m.

The van was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck, the police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.

© KYODO

8 Comments

  • 1

    Yubaru

    When I was 41 I sure as hell would have taken offense at being referred to a being a "boy". EXILE is a group of MEN, and I would say they are a Musical/Dance Group rather than a band.

  • 5

    smithinjapan

    Hope he recovers. Until then, one of the other fifty or so members can fill in, I'm sure.

  • 0

    some14some

    the police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.

    ...but it was not a dry area, i guess.

  • 2

    sensei258

    The van was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck

    If they were pulling into traffic, it's their responsibility to be safe. However, in the battle of vehicles in Japan, the onus is usually on the bigger of the two no matter what.

  • -2

    Tony W.

    This issue should be legislated at a national level not local (very local seemingly!)

  • 0

    Yubaru

    This issue should be legislated at a national level not local (very local seemingly!)

    What the heck are you talking about...it's an accident for cripes sake.

  • -1

    Yubaru

    This issue should be legislated at a national level not local (very local seemingly!)

    What the heck are you talking about...it's an accident for cripes sake.

  • -1

    gogogo

    Seatbelts?

