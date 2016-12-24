Exile singer seriously injured in auto accident in Hokkaido

HAKODATE —

Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese “boy band” Exile, were seriously injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

A van carrying seven people, including the band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name MAKIDAI, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m.

The van was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck, the police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.

