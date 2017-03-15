Former Morning Musume singer Rika Ishikawa marries pro baseball player Ryoma Nogami

TOKYO —

Former Morning Musume singer and current Japanese TV personality, Rika Ishikawa, 32, has tied the knot with Ryoma Nogami, 29, a professional baseball player for the Saitama Seibu Lions. The announcement was made on Monday.

Ishikawa publicly announced her marriage on her personal blog by writing, “I would like to report that on March 13, Ryoma Nogami of the Saitama Seibu Lions and I have filed our marriage documents. Reflecting back on the past, since my debut with Morning Musume in 2000, I’ve been able to experience many things, meet many people, and live day in and day out in an exciting manner. It was during this time that I met Ryoma and began to experience a new kind of happiness as we shared time together.”

She added: “From now on, we will continue to support each other as husband and wife at all times while cherishing our feelings of gratitude and compassion as we walk on the path of life together.”

In 2014, Ishikawa admitted on her blog that she was “a close friend” to the Seibu pitcher after a sports paper revealed the two were dating. The media report at that time claimed that the two met through a mutual friend and their relationship developed at the end of 2013.

