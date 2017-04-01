'Game of Thrones' trailer offers glimpse at new season

Entertainment ( 0 )

Actress Lena Headey attends a "Game Of Thrones" promotional event on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California AFP

LOS ANGELES —

It is still four months away but excitement was building for “Game of Thrones” this week as the latest trailer for the seventh season brought together three main characters.

The 90-second teaser, entitled “Long Walk” features Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) continuing their quest for the Iron Throne.

The trio are seen heading towards their respective throne rooms in King’s Landing, Dragonstone and Winterfell, to the tune of a cover version of British indie band James’s 1990 hit “Sit Down.”

Since its debut in 2010, the fantasy epic has picked up 38 Emmys, more than any other fictional show in history, and grown its audience in the US to more than 25 million.

Few details have been revealed about the new season, which premieres on July 16, except that Oscar-winning Jim Broadbent joins the cast and pop sensation Ed Sheeran is to make a cameo appearance.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss last year announced a shortened run of episodes for the final two seasons.

© 2017 AFP

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What the dickens! British pubBars

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Entertainment

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search