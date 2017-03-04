Hatsune Miku becomes tour guide of Japan in 'Oishii' trip music video

TOKYO —

Beloved vocaloid and girl of many talents, Hatsune Miku, has recently snagged a new job with Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Her job is to take travelers to Japan around the country and introduce them to all the wonders that Japanese food has to offer. After all, traditional Japanese cuisine was recently added to the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list.

And it’s not just sashimi, sushi or ramen for this culinary extravaganza, but a focus on local delicacies from the various areas of Japan which Miss Miku is supremely happy to sing about.

It’s strange to think that a 3-D anime-style character can make food look delicious to eat, but that’s just what Miku accomplishes as she runs, jumps, and eats her way through the different regions and cuisines of Japan.

Miku is sporting a bit of a different look in this video, with noticeably smaller eyes that make her perhaps more realistic to viewers. It’s easy to look past her altered appearance when she’s so excited about all the locations she takes the viewers. The video also features a taste of Japanese culture, with Miku making her way through shrines, taking in some spectacular night views, and strolling down a street holding an umbrella to block out the rays of the sun.

Traveling from Hokkaido in the north to Kyushu in the south is a long and delicious adventure, but sometimes that is the only way you’ll be able to discover something you didn’t know much about. If you’ve become even just a bit more interested in Japanese culture or Japanese food, then this partnership with the ministry can be considered a great success. Be sure to check out Taste of Japan if you want a better idea of what Hatsune Miku is singing about.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries via My Game News Flash

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Snow Miku is back, and this time she’s collaborating with μ’s from Love Live!

—Hatsune Miku themed restaurant opens in China

—Japanese vocaloid Hatsune Miku takes the reins from Scarlett Johansson in new shampoo commercial