Horror, adventure, stunts on display in Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Alex Kurtzman, Jake Johnson Alex Kurtzman, left, director of the upcoming film "The Mummy," and cast member Jake Johnson discuss the film during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS —

Universal Pictures is going back to its roots — monsters.

The studio on Wednesday debuted footage from its upcoming adventure film “The Mummy,” which opens a monster universe drawing on Universal’s vault of classic properties like “Bride of Frankenstein,” ‘‘Invisible Man” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Tom Cruise stars in the Alex Kurtzman-directed “The Mummy,” which is equal parts action and horror as Cruise’s explorer Nick Morton attempts to combat an ancient evil that has been unlocked and threatens to destroy the world.

Sofia Boutella is the Mummy, once an Egyptian princess who turned to the dark side when denied the throne.

Kurtzman and the cast, including Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson, discussed Cruise’s famous commitment to eye-popping stunts.

“I think I was brought onto this movie to be afraid to do stunts with Tom Cruise,” Johnson said. “Tom does it all and he makes his co-stars do it too. And I do mean ‘make.’”

Johnson laughed that when he would complain when he got hurt or bruised, Cruise would quip back: “Yeah, we jumped off a building dummy. It hurts!”

Cruise, who is on location for a shoot, delivered a video message to the audience.

“My love for this began with universal classic films,” Cruise said. “To usher in a new age of gods and monsters is something that makes me very proud and excited.”

