Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin

Entertainment ( 0 )

Hungarian author and director Ildik' Enyedi, 'On Body and Soul' poses for photographers after winning the Golden Bear for Best Film at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Feb. 18 2017. (Britta Pedersen/Pool Photo via AP)

BERLIN —

A Hungarian love story about two slaughterhouse workers who connect in shared dreams has won the top Golden Bear award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

“On Body and Soul” by writer-director Ildiko Enyedi contrasts the harsh reality of the abattoir with the magical world of slumber.

The film on Saturday beat hot favorite “The Other Side of Hope,” a comedy about refugees in Finland, which earned Aki Kaurismaki a Silver Bear for best director.

The jury award went to “Felicite,” a film by French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis about a singer in a Congolese night club.

South Korea’s Kim Min-hee received the best actress award for her role in “On the Beach at Night Alone,” while Austria’s Georg Friedrich was named best actor for “Bright Nights.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kim Minhee

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

TESOL Seminar : Second Language Pronunciation for Successful Communication: Research Evidence and Practical Implications

TESOL Seminar : Second Language Pronunciation for Successful Communication: Research Evidence and Practical Implications

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Entertainment

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search