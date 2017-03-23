Idina Menzel happy to 'Let It Go' for world tour

Entertainment ( 0 )

Recording artist Idina Menzel Reuters photo

LOS ANGELES —

Broadway star Idina Menzel says she has not yet grown tired of singing her big hit “Let It Go,” even as she embarks on a 50-city world tour.

Menzel, the star of musicals “Wicked” and “Rent,” said she gets to see new nuances in the Oscar-winning theme song from Disney’s 2013 animated film “Frozen.”

“I do that with ‘Let It Go,’ and I also use it as a time to connect with the young people in my audience and have them sing along,” Menzel told Reuters Television.

“I have a 7-year-old boy, so as a mom it’s such a great message of empowerment and teaching our kids to really be themselves so I’m just really proud of it.”

Menzel, 45, said she prefers singing to acting on stage, film or television.

“I’m the most myself, the most free when I’m singing, when I’m performing. I don’t hide behind anything. I guess I just use music to tell my story,” she said.

Menzel, whose “A Broader Way” foundation runs arts-based projects for children in urban areas, spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts in arts funding in his administration’s first budget.

“It’s sad when other people don’t recognize how important it is for us as a people. We just have to do the most we can to keep it around and give money when we can,” she said.

Menzel’s tour starts in Japan on March 29 and will take her to Europe and North America through Sept 3.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

The Spring course with Cherry Blossom

The Spring course with Cherry Blossom

TableauxDining

Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

MORI LIVINGLuxury Living

Special Offers

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Entertainment

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search