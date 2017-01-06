J-pop band Ikimonogakari to cease activities

Entertainment ( 0 )

Ikimonogatari announce their decision on their website Thursday.

TOKYO —

Ikimonogakari, a J-pop band best known for its 2010 “Arigato,” will cease activities to allow its three members time to pursue solo careers and refresh themselves, its agent said Thursday.

While the members posted a joint message on the band’s official website indicating they will one day get back together, the agent said the band was ceasing activities indefinitely.

“The three of us have been working hard for 10 years. We think now is a good time for each of us to be free for a time,” the message said.

Ikimonogakari (caregivers of living creatures) was named after the role Yoshiki Mizuno and Hotaka Yamashita, the two male guitarists of the band, played looking after their elementary school pets. The third member of the band was female vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Entertainment

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search