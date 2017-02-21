J-pop idol group gives lesson in iconic Japanese high school girl poses

TOKYO —

When it comes to iconic Japanese photo poses, we all know the popularity of the peace sign in Japan. While people of all ages can be seen pulling out the two-finger v-shaped gesture when posing for photos, its inherent popularity lies with Japanese high school girls, who are the leaders of the pack when it comes to setting the trend for cute photo poses.

Despite the immense popularity of the peace-sign as a handy go-to pose, there have been a number of other popular poses favoured by Japanese high school girls over the years. Here to show us the changing trends is popular J-pop idol group Tokyo Performance Doll, appearing in an ad for a new DoCoMo and Snow app collaboration. Let’s check out the cute clip below.

Starting all the way back in 1684 with the “Looking Back Beauty Style” pose, the ad shows us just how dramatically beauty trends have changed over the years.

The more demure pose of centuries past slowly gave way to more personality-filled images in the early 1900s with the “Finger-mouthing Style”, which is so cute it almost deserves a comeback in 2017.

After the don’t-mess-with-me attitude of the “Bad-Girl Style” and the peace sign gesture of the “Showa Idol Style” came the wide-armed “Shibuya-Gal Style” pose in the late 90s. At the turn of the 21st century, however, Japan and the rest of the world became obsessed with the “Duck-Face Style”, followed by the “Toothache” in 2015, while 2016 saw the cute “Finger-Heart Style” rise in popularity.

The ad, produced by telecommunications giant DoCoMo, is part of a new campaign encouraging students to use animated face effects generated by the Snow app to create cute and memorable graduation photos as the school year comes to an end in March.

Even if you don’t have the Snow app on your phone, you can still have fun bringing some of these iconic poses to life in front of the camera, which is especially handy now that there’s a risk of identity theft when using the peace sign in photos.

