Justin Bieber teams up with Piko Taro for new Japanese SoftBank commercial

TOKYO —

Ever since Piko Taro took YouTube by storm in August last year with his viral hit “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen“, the leopard-print loving Japanese star has had one very famous fan by his side: Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer, who also got his big break by posting videos on YouTube, showed his love for Piko Taro by sharing this clip on Twitter with his 90+ million followers.

Now, the two stars have finally met in person as part of a new ad campaign for SoftBank, one of Japan’s leading telecommunications providers. While their hotly anticipated commercial is yet to air, SoftBank recently released a teaser video showing us what went on behind the scenes when the two met while filming the ad. Check out the clip below.

Piko Taro has appeared in a number of commercials for SoftBank over the past few months, but this is the first time for him to share the stage with an international superstar. Bieber is now on board with the telecommunications provider to help promote their “Super Student” campaign, which provides discounted mobile phone plans for students under the ages of 18 and 25.

Which explains why the singer can be seen in a classroom while dressed in a Japanese boy’s school uniform for the ad.

Piko Taro can be seen educating a group of Japanese students in the ways of fruit and stationery before Bieber enters, prompting a personal instruction in the art of “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen”.

The two celebrities seemed equally enamoured with each other during the shoot, so we can’t wait to see the final result when it finally airs. Given Piko Taro’s love of collaborating with famous stars, we’re looking forward to seeing who he’ll convince next to join him in recreating his legendary Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen.

Source: Net Lab

