Netflix to finish and release Orson Welles' final film

NEW YORK —

Orson Welles’ last film finally has a home. Netflix has acquired the global rights to Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” and will finance its completion and restoration.

Netflix’s announcement brings to a close the decades-long mystery surrounding one cinema’s greatest filmmakers. Welles never completed the film, which he began shooting in 1970. The “Citizen Kane” director died in 1985.

“The Other Side of the Wind” is a Hollywood satire about a filmmaker attempting a comeback. Its stars include John Huston, Dennis Hopper and Peter Bogdanovich, who has assisted in its editing.

Producer Frank Marshall will oversee the film’s completion.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says that having grown up worshipping Welles, releasing his last film “is a point of pride for me and for Netflix.”

