Rock singer Debbie Harry crowned Style Icon at Elle Style Awards

LONDON —

Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London’s Elle Style Awards this week, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.

“Coming from the punk point of view, which was very deconstructionist, destructive, and disrespectful, you have to find something in yourself that makes you feel a lot of different ways,” she told Reuters at the red carpet event. “So you have to feel beautiful, you have to feel comfortable. I have to feel sexy.”

Harry, 71, attended the event with Blondie co-founder Chris Stein.

Blondie, an American punk band famous for hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” in the late 1970s and early 1980s, is expected to release their 11th studio album, “Pollinator”, in May.

“It’s about the ongoing circle of culture and how we all feed off of each other and I think at this particular time…it’s very important to remember that. That we’re all so deeply connected,” Harry said about the new album.

British actress and United Nations Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson was given the Woman of the Year award in recognition of her acting career and work for gender equality.

Other winners included French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens, who won Album of the Year, and Christopher Bailey took home British Brand of the Year for Burberry. Erdem Moralioglu won British Designer of the Year.

