'Sailor Moon' musical to be released on DVD next month

Following its live run in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka from October to November 2016, the musical performance “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – Amour Eternal” is set to be released on DVD on March 15.

The musical, which is based on the Dream arc of the “Sailor Moon” manga series, features all of the original scouts from Mercury to Pluto, in addition to Tuxedo Mask, Mini Moon, Pegasus, and more. The cast of Inner and Outer Guardians includes:

● Hotaru Nomoto as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino

● Yume Takeno as Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno

● Karen Kobayashi as Sailor Mars/Rei Hino

● Kaede as Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino

● Rimo Hasegawa as Sailor Venus/Minako Aino

● Shuu Shiotsuki as Sailor Uranus/Haruka Tennō

● Sayaka Fujioka as Sailor Neptune/Michiru Kaiō

● Mikako Ishii as Sailor Pluto/Setsuna Meiō

● Karin Takahashi as Sailor Saturn/Hotaru Tomoe

To announce the musical’s release to DVD, the “Sailor Moon” official account on YouTube also released a three-and-a-half minute digest of scenes from the live performance (see video below).

The DVD is available for preorder now on Amazon for 6,265 yen. Along with a compiled 163-minute recording of the November 6 performance in Osaka, the DVD also comes with 77 minutes of additional special footage, cast commentary, and a 28-page full color booklet. The DVD is region 2, so you will want to ensure this will play in your region or that you have the means to watch it before purchasing.

If you want to really get into the “Sailor Moon” spirit, why not have a pre-viewing makeup transformation of your own with “Sailor Moon”-inspired Shiseido base and foundation? You can continue the magic long after the video is done too with the “Monster Hunter” – “Sailor Moon” collaboration, which will be released in Japan on March 18.

Source: YouTube/ sailormoon-official via KAI-YOU

