Sony exec pokes fun at Netflix at 'Blade Runner 2049' preview

LAS VEGAS —
Sony movies chief Tom Rothman quipped “Netflix my ass” on Monday as he presented new footage from “Blade Runner 2049,” showing a more dystopian and dark movie than the original.
The studio boss took a swipe at the internet streamer at a sneak preview of the sequel to Ridley Scott’s cult sci-fi classic at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners in Las Vegas.
Netflix has found itself in conflict with the operators of movie theaters in the past because its original content goes straight onto viewers’ TVs and mobile devices.
Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard from the 1982 movie, while Ryan Gosling leads a cast of newcomers including Jared Leto and Robin Wright.
“Prepare to start going steady with edge of your seats,” Gosling joked as introduced bleak scenes from Los Angeles and a snow-bound Las Vegas, all of which were filmed in Budapest.
“It was so surreal to be walking around the universe of ‘Blade Runner’ and the craftsmanship on this film is on another level. Every location was real, every set was there, every prop was functional,” Gosling said.
“It was a fully functioning living breathing world and it made it easy for us to focus on the internal world of these characters because the external world was so fully realized and rich in detail.”
Gosling, who was two when the original came out, said he didn’t see it until he was around 14, having watched many of the films “that stole from it” first.
“I was blown away by how influential this film had been, not only in film but in my reality as well. It was quite a prophetic film in so many ways,” he said.
“It influenced the world that I grew up in.”
“Blade Runner 2049” is due for release on October 6.
© 2017 AFP
1
Dre Hund
Biggest ticket this year. This new preview is probably not ready for the public, just the biz. Well played. First new preview has a fascinating sound mixed in with the echoes of Vangelis. Crackling yet muffled energy.... Very cool. Can't wait for the distopian section in my neighborhood toy store....
-1
Robert Dykes
"“Netflix my ass”"
Ummm... Sony is the one who has been falling on its ass for the last decade with a zillion bad business decisions. Cell phones that can't compare. Walk Men that can't compete. Movies that don't make money. TVs that can't compete. The only division that made any money last year was "Entertainment Division" which makes PS4 and publishes games. Sony has been failing for failure to innovate and ignoring the competition. Iphone and Ipod... We don't don't need to worry about those! Samsung TVs that cost half as much as our TVs, who cares? Dissing and ignoring Netflix is just one more example of dinosaurs running this used-to-be awesome company into the ground.
0
rainyday
Meh. Another 80s reboot? Yeah Sony, this is the perfect time to be coming off as pretentious and dismissive of rival content producers. "Look, we own the copyright to Bladerunner and are milking it like all other entities that possess rights in works from the 80s. Cuz we take art seriously."
I just finished watching the Netflix series Stranger Things. Its a show set in the 80s that (gasp) is not a reboot but an actual new and original series. And I enjoyed it because I had no idea how it would turn out, unlike every reboot that Sony and other big studios have dumped out in recent years. With BladeRunner 2049 I am guessing, since the only thing they are talking about is what it looks like rather than the story it tells,that I'll be pretty bored with it right away.
