TV 'talent' Yuko Ogura announces divorce and expresses gratitude to ex-husband

TOKYO —

Japanese TV personality and former gravure idol Yuko Ogura, 33, has announced her divorce from hair stylist Isao Kikuchi, 46.

The couple, who were married in October 2011, divorced on March 3. Ogura made it public in a blog post on Monday night.

The post was simply titled with the day’s date (March 6, 2017). She wrote: “I am terribly sorry to inconvenience you with my private affairs, but I would like to announce that my husband and I have chosen to go our separate ways. I am grateful to him for providing me with much happiness and memories, but above all, I am grateful for the two sons who are my irreplaceable treasures.”

In addition, Ogura touched upon negative news reports of her bickering with Kikuchi by strongly emphasizing, “There have been reports of us quarrelling during our marriage, but these allegations are untrue. The two of us civilly talked it out and mutually agreed upon this decision.”

She also mentions her desire to have Kikuchi present in bringing up their two sons in the future. “From henceforth, I would like to sustain a good relationship with my former husband as co-parents of our two children.”

She heartfeltly concludes, “I am sorry for causing many people to worry about me last year, but from now on, I will do my best as a mother of two, so please kindly watch over us with warmth. I sincerely appreciate your support.”

