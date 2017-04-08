U.S.-born singer Chris Hart obtains Japanese citizenship

Entertainment ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Chris Hart, a U.S.-born singer known for his covers of Japanese pop music, has obtained Japanese nationality, he said on his website.

The San Francisco native has been living in Japan since 2009 and applied in 2015 to be naturalized.

Hart, 32, debuted as a singer in 2013 and quickly rose to stardom after his popular cover of “home” by Japanese singer Yusaku Kiyama, 48.

“I thought I wanted to deepen my ties with Japan to convey my appreciation for Japan,” he wrote on his official blog, saying his life changed dramatically after meeting music friends and his wife in the country.

“I will continue to work hard…so that I can be of help to Japan,” he said.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Entertainment

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search