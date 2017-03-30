'Wonder Woman' wows; Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

Entertainment ( 0 )

Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Jason Mamoa, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Zack Snyder Zack Snyder, center, director of the upcoming film "Justice League," addresses the audience with cast members, from left, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS —

Wonder Woman is here to save the world, and, possibly the future of Warner Bros DC Comics universe.

New footage featuring actress Gal Gadot’s lasso-wielding superhero stole the show Wednesday night at CinemaCon, which also featured some peeks at “Aquaman” and “Justice League.” It also marked Ben Affleck’s first public appearance since acknowledging he’d recently completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

The “Batman” star didn’t say anything, but just stood alongside his “Justice League” director Zack Snyder and co-stars Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

But it was Wonder Woman’s show, even though Gadot wasn’t in Las Vegas. The sepia-soaked extended clips highlighted the World War I espionage thrills as Diana/Wonder Woman adjusts to life with mortals.

Co-star Chris Pine, who plays an American soldier, said the Patty Jenkins-directed film had a “Casablanca” feel.

Even the new “Justice League” footage spotlighted Gadot’s Wonder Woman as she breaks into Affleck’s supposedly secured bat cave with ease and informs the caped crusader that they would need to assemble to defeat a threat.

“Wonder Woman” hits U.S. theaters June 2 and “Justice League” bows Nov 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Jason Mamoa, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Zack Snyder Jason Momoa

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Undergraduate: Information session (April 9)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Trip to Bountiful in the Heart of Tohoku

Trip to Bountiful in the Heart of Tohoku

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Blowfish Cuisine in Japan

Blowfish Cuisine in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Entertainment

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search