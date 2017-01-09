Park Hyatt Tokyo x Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic Art and Chocolate collaboration

TOKYO —

The Park Hyatt brand is known for its passion with the arts and culinary. This coming year, Park Hyatt Tokyo is pleased to present the very first Masters of Arts event in 2017 with the showcasing of a special Valentine’s Day and White Day art and chocolate collaboration with Executive Pastry Chef Pascal Cialdella and New York-based Artist and Calligrapher, Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic.

These two artisans have come together to create a one-of-a-kind designer chocolate in the pursuit of innovation by integrating unique contemporary art with high quality chocolate. This collaboration is based on the concept of duality or yin (feminine) and yang (masculine), where opposite but complementary forces come together as a whole.

The “canvas” that Park Hyatt Tokyo has challenged Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic with for his latest project is chocolate. The chocolate is made from Valrhona’s ILLANKA 63%, rare white cocoa beans found in the jungle of Northern Peru, the birthplace of chocolate.

The choice of chocolate was inspired by the artist’s roots in South America and the artwork is a creative expression of calligraphy in a Japanese modern aesthetic.

This rich, bitter-sweet chocolate is both creamy and tangy with a punch of blackberry, blueberry and black grape flavors. The blending of these two powerful and complex flavors also incorporates the original concept of the collaboration of duality and the complementary forces of yin and yang. The visually striking packaging for both the Valentine’s Day and White Day chocolates are specially designed by Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic and the chocolate tablet is gold printed with the artist’s original artwork.

The Park Hyatt Tokyo x Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic chocolate tablets will be available at Pastry Boutique from Wednesday, Feb 1 to Wednesday, March 15.

Price: 3,900 yen (including tax)

About Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic (photo below by Jorgen Axelvall):

Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, studied in both New York City and Tokyo and now resides in Manhattan. His artwork has been displayed in many distinguished venues around the world such as The MoMA, Paris Fashion Week, Art Basel and The White House and has also

designed for the notable luxury fashion brands; Audemars Piguet, Givenchy, and KENZO to name a few. As an artist, he explores his cultural influences and insights from his travels with the notion of “putting ink to canvas” through the integration of calligraphy, design and technology.