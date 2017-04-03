All-night, all-free cosplay event at Tokyo bookstore

TOKYO —

Japan’s Junkudo is, first and foremost, a bookstore. You can tell that from all the shelves stocked with books, plus the team of employees who’ll let you exchange money for them.

But every now and again, Junkudo becomes a sort of hotel too. In October of 2015 the chain held its first Try Living in Junkudo event, in which lucky bibliophiles won the chance to spend the entire night in one of Junkudo’s Osaka branches. A second such event was held almost exactly a year later at Junkudo’s Tachikawa branch in Tokyo, and now the company is speeding up the cycle with another overnight event in the Tachikawa store.

This time, though, there’s an added wrinkle. On the night of June 10, the Tachikawa Junkudo won’t be just a bookstore and a hotel, but a cosplay studio too, as event participants will be allowed to cosplay and take photos all night long.

While the Try Living in Junkudo events were capped at 10 participants, the bookseller is counting on a much larger turnout for the first-ever costuming promotion officially called Won’t You Try Cosplaying at Junkudo? The organizers are looking for five groups, with up to five cosplayers and three support members (such as cameramen or assistants) allowed for each team.

Participants will gather at the Tachikawa Junkudo at 10 p.m. on the night of June 10, and after an hour of orientation and set-up time, will have until 6:30 the next morning to take cosplay photos, socialize, and, should they actually get around to it, sleep. While eating and drinking will be allowed in a designated area, no food or beverages will be provided, so you’ll want to procure provisions at one of the local convenience stores before arriving (participants are also required to bring their own sleeping bags).

The whole thing is absolutely free although you will need to fill out a survey and participate in a feedback session the next morning, before the whole event wraps up at 8:30 a.m. If you and your cosplay crew are interested, and 18 years of age or older, applications can be made online here between now and April 10, and those selected will be notified by April 14.

Shop information

Junkudo Tachikawa Takashimaya branch / ジュンク堂（立川高島屋店）

Adress: Tokyo-to, Tachikawa-shi, Akebono-cho, 2-39-3, Tachikawa Takashimaya 6th floor

東京都立川市曙町2丁目39番3号 立川高島屋6階

Website

