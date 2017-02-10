Enjoy Nihon Buyo and Noh theater in the garden

TOKYO —

Arts Council Tokyo (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture) holds programs that provide a deeper understanding by combining hands-on experience with the viewing of performances based on the themes “Approaching Tokyo Tradition.”

There are two events planned in March.

“Let’s All Enjoy the World of Nihon Buyo －The Japan－”

Date: Saturday March 4

Time: 14:00 (Experience corner at 13:00-14:00, and about an hour after the performance)

Venue: Nihonbashi Public Hall (Nihonbashi Theater)

Enjoy a performance of Nihon Buyo (Japanese dance) and Hogaku (Japanese music) highlighting quintessential Japanese themes but presented in a way that all can understand!* Have a truly first hand experience when, before and after the performance, you try playing traditional instruments such as the Shamisen (three-stringed guitar) and Taiko (drums), and dressing in traditional costume! Participants can view performances based on themes representing Japan, and the program will provide easy-to-understand enjoyment of traditional performing arts.

*English ear phone guide is available.

Experience corner

Know first hand the enjoyment of traditional culture in our “hands on experience corners” before and after the performance. Six experience corners include Shamisen, Ohayashi Taiko (drums), Koto, wigs, costumes and props. Also, don’t miss the observation corner where you can view performances and make up demonstrations!

For more info, visit http://www.tokyo-tradition.jp/en/program/p02_06.php

Tickets

Adults: 1,000 yen

Students: 500 yen

Preschool children: Free of charge (In case of sitting on the knee of the parents or protectors)

Tickets must be purchased for all children requiring a separate seat.

DMM.E (For English) https://event.dmm.com/en/detail?event_id=73817

Kyodo Tokyo 0570-550-799 (Weekdays 11:00 – 18:00、Weekend & Holidays 10:00 – 18:00) http://kyodotokyo.com/

Ticket PIA 0570-02-9999 (Sound Automatic Correspondence / P code：452-393) http://t.pia.jp/

LAWSON Ticket 0570-000-407 (Operator 10:00 – 20:00), 0570-084-003 (Sound Automatic Correspondence / L code：34504) http://l-tike.com/

“Noh theater in the garden - Spreading Japanese elegance from Tokyo to the world”



Dates: Friday March 24 at 19:00 (Experience corner at 17:30)

Saturday March 25 at 14:00 (Experience corner at 12:30)

Venue: Gardens of the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

For two days, outdoor Noh performances will be held in the gardens of the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum. Enjoy these performances and forget about the hustle and bustle of the city. In addition to popular programs such as “Yashima” and “Kurama Tengu,” both of which portray the war hero Minamoto Yoshitsune. Hands-on programs will also offer the opportunity to touch masks, costumes and instruments. The programs will allow foreign visitors who are unfamiliar with traditional performing arts to fully enjoy Noh.

Workshop

Friday March 24 17:30

Hands on courses in lecture rooms. You can have a personal experience wearing a Noh mask and costume. After the indoor workshop experiences, you will view a Noh performance in the garden.

* There is limit to the number of participants in the costume experience.

Saturday March 25 12:30

Hands on courses with musical instruments used in Noh. You can try a performance with actual authentic instruments. After the workshop experience in the garden, you will enjoy the Noh performance.

For more info, visit http://www.tokyo-tradition.jp/en/program/p02_07.php

Tickets

Adults: 3,000 yen

Students: 1,500 yen

*No entry for children under 6 years old.

DMM.E (For English) https://event.dmm.com/en/detail?event_id=73816

Kyodo Tokyo 0570-550-799 (weekdays 11:00-18:00, weekends and holidays 10:00- 18:00) http://kyodotokyo.com/

Ticket PIA 0570-02-9999 (Sound Automatic Correspondence / P code: 452-394) http://t.pia.jp/

LAWSON Ticket 0570-000-407 (Operator 10:00-20:00), 0570-084-003 (Sound Automatic Correspondence / L code: 34098) http://l-tike.com/

Inquiries

Tokyo Tradition Office, Arts Council Tokyo

Tel: 03-5369-4541 (10:00-18:00)

Website: http://www.tokyo-tradition.jp

E-mail: info@tokyo-tradition.jp