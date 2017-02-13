Explore the world of traditional Japanese flute at OnJapan CAFE

TOKYO —

We will host our first “Premium Friday” on Feb 24. Please join us for OnJapan CAFE’s special live featuring traditional Japanese flute.

Yukihiro Isso, internationally renowned Noh flute player, and Tabla percussionist Masaki Yoshimi, will perform a variety of music from traditional Noh to Western classical to modern jazz, in a fun introduction to the world of Japanese flute.

You can also enjoy drinks such as Japanese green and red tea, local craft beer, sake and shochu. Please spend an enjoyable Premium Friday evening listening to great music and enjoying drinks with a touch of “Wa” (Japanese style).

PERFORMERS

Yukihiro Isso (Noh flute, other traditional bamboo flutes and Western recorder)

Masaki Yoshimi (Tabla)

PROGRAM (subject to change without notice)

Traditional Noh Music “Shishi (Lion)”

Traditional Noh Music “Koi no Netori”

Tadasuke Ohno “Yoimachigusa”

J.S. Bach “Prelude” from Cello Suites

John Coltrane “India”

Yukihiro Isso “Fu Fu Fu”

1st set: 17:00-17:30 / 2nd set: 18:00-18:30

Free admission (please order one drink per person at the door)

Address

OnJapan CAFE

6-8-1 Jingumae

Shibuya Ward,Tokyo

www.onjapan.tokyo