TOKYO —

Furusato Matsuri Tokyo, annually held at Tokyo Dome in January, is one of Japan’s largest collective events, featuring traditional performances and foods from all over Japan. The festivals assembled from all over Japan, with their powerful and gorgeous costumes and props, attract as many as 400,000 spectators during the week.

Regional foods and drinks from all over Japan will be provided by more than 300 companies from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

The festival runs Jan 7-15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: 1,400 yen in advance (1,600 yen on day of admission).

※ For children under elementary school age, up to four kids accompanied by one adult are admitted free.